Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was brutally honest when it came to the head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler being fired ahead of the team’s Week 9 game against the New York Giants. While the All-Pro pass catcher wasn’t celebrating people losing their jobs, he did admit that he thinks it was the right move.

“At this point, don't get it confused, it's not a celebration that we have a new coach and changes were made,” Adams said in a press conference, shared by The Athletic’s senior Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur. “Obviously, I think it was time one way or the other, it was time for some sort of change. Just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit.”

The Raiders put up almost no fight in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, losing 26-14, and that was the final straw for Raiders owner Mark Davis. The loss dropped Josh McDaniel's record to 9-16 as the team’s head coach, and that was enough for Davis.

GM Dave Ziegler went with him because the franchise got to this place thanks to a series of bad personnel moves as well as poor coaching. The team has messed up its quarterback situation, forcing out Derek Carr to bring in Jimmy Garoppolo, spent too much on stars like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, despite not being a good team throughout the rest of the roster, and none of Ziegler's drafts have produced a Pro Bowler.

We’ll see if interim head coach Antonio Pierce can start to turn things around in Week 9 against the Giants.