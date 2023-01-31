Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are officially over. The team is looking to move on from him and although he previously said he only wanted to play for the Raiders, he is ready to join a new team. However, the two sides still have to spend one more weekend together.

Carr was named to the Pro Bowl, the fourth of his career and his first since 2017, despite having a disappointing season and eventually being (somewhat unfairly) benched by head coach Josh McDaniels. He laughed off the irony of the games being in Allegiant Stadium, giving him one last chance to say goodbye to Las Vegas.

“Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I’m going back to pro bowl #4,” Carr said on Twitter. “See you soon Vegas!”

In 15 games this season, Carr recorded 3,522 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 60.8 percent. Although those numbers (which include 14 interceptions) don’t scream elite, he is serving as a replacement for the other players. He has said goodbye to the Raiders organization but will have to stick around one last time before he is moved in the offseason.

Derek Carr joins Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley as the AFC replacements for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in the redisgned games. Raiders fans in attendance will get one last chance to say goodbye to Carr, who has been the face of the franchise for the last nine seasons.