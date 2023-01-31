Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been added to next Sunday’s Pro Bowl after Josh Allen withdrew with an elbow injury, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported on Tuesday.

Huntley was the fourth alternate for the game, and with both Allen and Patrick Mahomes not playing, he will get a spot in Paradise on Sunday. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Huntley’s teammate Lamar Jackson were also options, but both are injured and chose not to participate in the event.

Tyler Huntley started in four games for the Ravens in 2022-23, going 2-2 and appearing in six total contests. He completed 67 percent of his passes in the process, compiling 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran for another 137 yards and a score of his own on the ground.

Justin Herbert, Tagovailoa and Jackson were the first, second and third alternatives, respectively, but all have withdrawn.

Both Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals’ star signal-caller Joe Burrow were voted to the Pro Bowl as well, but Mahomes will be too busy worrying about Super Bowl LVII against the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

Although Tyler Huntley certainly doesn’t look like a typical Pro Bowl quarterback after the season he had in 2022, with the amount of injuries plaguing the quarterback position at the end of this season, he will get a shot.

Huntley is one of six Baltimore Ravens that were chosen to represent the AFC in the event. The Pro Bowl will look a little different this year, and consist of a skills competition throughout the week culminating in a non-contact flag football game, rather than an actual tackle football affair.

It will be held at Allegiant Stadium for the second consecutive year, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Feb. 5.