It’s been nearly a month since Derek Carr’s tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders was prematurely ended by his late-season benching. As the NFL offseason kicks into gear, both Carr and teams potentially interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback have begun doing their diligence on his future.

“He will be traded. That’s the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said of Carr Saturday on SportsCenter. He has a no-trade clause., so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I’ve talked to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, the Jets to all inquire. And I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders. Not a lot of traction yet; expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl.”

.@SportsCenter updates on DeMeco Ryans’ busy 72 hours; what people around league are saying on Lamar, Carr; Brady/Raiders dynamic and dissecting Jordan Love’s future in Green Bay. (With @thekimchipapi) pic.twitter.com/9iy4U1Ht6f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2023

Carr stepped away from the Raiders—who drafted him out of Fresno State in 2014 with the No. 36 overall pick—in late December after he was benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham for his longtime team’s last two games of the regular season.

While hardly the sole source of Las Vegas’ widespread struggles in 2022, Carr also never came close to reaching the peak form that made him a three-time Pro Bowler from 2015 to 2017. He finished the season throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, completing 60.8% of his passes.

The Raiders have reportedly set a target date of February 15th to either trade or release the 31-year-old, the latter of which would incur a salary cap hit of just below $6 million.

Derek Carr fanned the flames of his departure from the Raiders on Twitter Saturday morning, cryptically alluding to “the whole truth” of the situation while mass refusing multiple interview requests to tell his “side of what happened.”

“Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It’s the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I’m choosing to move on and give our next city our best. 🙏🏼”