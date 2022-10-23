Raiders, Derek Carr gets positive update on 2 key weapons for Week 7 vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season isn’t going as planned. After all of their major offseason moves, the expectation was for this team to be, well, really good for the year. Six weeks in, though, and Las Vegas is competing for the dishonor of being the worst team in the league.

As the Raiders try to turn things around against the Houston Texans, they receive great injury updates on two of their weapons for Derek Carr. Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins are both likely to play for the team in Week 7. It’s a small ray of light amid a cloudy season in Vegas. (via Ian Rapoport)

There is optimism that WR Mack Hollins (heel) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) play today, but both will work out pre-game to be sure, source said. They are listed as questionable.

There is optimism that WR Mack Hollins (heel) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) play today, but both will work out pre-game to be sure, source said. They are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

To be fair to the Raiders, most of the games they’ve lost aren’t complete blow-outs. All of their losses have been one-score games decided in the final drive. The play-calling and late-game execution need to be better, of course, but that’s at least a silver lining amidst this awful season.

With just over half of the season remaining, time is ticking for the Raiders to figure out how to turn their season around. One thing that’s working for them is that the rest of the division hasn’t looked as good as advertised except for the Kansas City Chiefs. One good stretch of winning football should be enough to catapult them back into playoff contention.

Soundly beating the struggling Texans squad will be a good first step for the Raiders. Expect to see this team determined to finally break their losing streak this weeks.