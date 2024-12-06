The Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) are falling deeper and deeper into the abyss as they suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but quarterback Aidan O'Connell gave fans a reason to smile in last Friday's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, the 26-year-old was apparently responsible for the back-breaking gaffe that denied the squad a big upset win, but he helped put the Silver and Black in position to pull off such a feat in the first place. O'Connell hopes to do the same on Sunday.

Related Las Vegas Raiders NewsArticle continues below
Raiders weapon who turned heads vs. Chiefs opens up about opportunity
Raiders weapon who turned heads vs. Chiefs opens up about opportunity
Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers joins Aidan O’Connell on Week 14 injury report
Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers joins Aidan O’Connell on Week 14 injury report
Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell’s practice absence sparks Week 14 doubt
Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell’s practice absence sparks Week 14 doubt

Head coach Antonio Pierce says the Purdue alumnus is a “full go” for the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Paul Gutierrez, even though he missed Thursday's practice with an illness.