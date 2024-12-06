The Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) are falling deeper and deeper into the abyss as they suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but quarterback Aidan O'Connell gave fans a reason to smile in last Friday's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, the 26-year-old was apparently responsible for the back-breaking gaffe that denied the squad a big upset win, but he helped put the Silver and Black in position to pull off such a feat in the first place. O'Connell hopes to do the same on Sunday.

Head coach Antonio Pierce says the Purdue alumnus is a “full go” for the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Paul Gutierrez, even though he missed Thursday's practice with an illness.