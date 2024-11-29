The impressive rookie season from Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers doesn't show any signs of slowing down. The 21-year-old star snagged a contested, one-handed catch for 29 yards during the Raiders' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, that drive resulted in a missed 55-yard field goal. A few minutes later in the third quarter, Bowers connected with quarterback Aidan O'Connell for a 33-yard touchdown reception, drawing the Raiders' score closer to the Chiefs, 16-10.

Entering Week 13, Bowers has 74 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns on 99 targets. Bowers leads all tight ends in targets, receptions, and yards and is second in 20+ yard catches (8), only behind San Francisco 49ers George Kittle (11).

Bowers became just the second player in NFL history to record 70 or more catches in their first 10 games, joining Odell Beckham Jr.

Raiders planning for life after Antonio Pierce

Head coach Antonio Pierce kept things simple ahead of the Raiders' game against the Chiefs. He didn't use the typical coachspeak during his pre-game conversations.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. The best team in football against the worst team in football. Let’s change the narrative. Right? Let’s just go out here and make it a dogfight. Make it ugly and make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos. Get back to Raider football and have some fun. Show some personality and let it loose.

“There’s not a big motivational speech that I had to give to our team. They’re ready. They’re seeing. They understand. We’re on Black Friday. We’re in the only game that’s going to be on that day. So, we’re excited about that opportunity.”

Should Las Vegas choose to move from Pierce, there's already a lot of speculation about who could be next up for the job, per SI's Hondo Carpenter.

“If they move on from Antonio [Pierce], I believe Mike Vrabel will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Carpenter said. “I am in no way advocating for moving on from Antonio, at all, and I want to make that clear. But I believe that if they move on from him, it will be Mike Vrabel. He has a great relationship with [Tom] Brady. They are very close.”

“[Vrabel] knows what Tom wants,” Carpenter continued. “He knows what he wants the defense to do, but he already has Patrick Graham. Then the key is going to be when Mike Vrabel has had [the] most success as a coach, it’s when he has an absolute stud offensive coordinator.”

Vrabel played with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008 after beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their third-round choice in the 1997 NFL Draft. He was the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2018 to 2023.