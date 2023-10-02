The Las Vegas Raiders fought valiantly against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 without Jimmy Garoppolo under center, but they ultimately ended up suffering a 24-17 loss. Along the way, one of the more notable plays of the game saw defensive lineman Jerry Tillery get ejected for a late hit on Justin Herbert early in the game.

With Herbert headed towards the sidelines and being out of bounds, Tillery came over and delivered a massive hit that wasn't only unnecessary, but also wildly late. Tillery was quickly ejected from the game, but it doesn't sound like he will be facing a suspension for his actions. Instead, the only punishment Tillery would face is a fine, which is almost certainly set to come his way.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Raiders DT Jerry Tillery isn’t expected to be suspended for the hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert that got Tillery ejected Sunday. It’ll be reviewed for a potential (and probable) fine.”

Tillery, who was initially a first-round pick of the Chargers back in the 2019 NFL Draft, has faced a lot of backlash for his hit, and rightfully so. There's no reason to hit players that are already out of bounds, but that's precisely what he did here. The ejection made sense, and it wasn't out of the picture to expect a one-game suspension.

Initial reports suggest that the league doesn't feel a stiff punishment like that is totally necessary here, which is a bit surprising. However, it's safe to say Tillery will face a hefty fine for this hit if he doesn't get suspended. It will be worth keeping an eye on Tillery's status to see what his punishment ends up being, but it seems like he avoided the worst-case scenario here.