Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was ejected from his team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 for a dirty hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.

On a 2nd-and-6 from the Raiders’ 32, Herbert scrambled out to his right while defensive end Maxx Crosby gave chase. As the QB scampered out of bounds for a three-yard run, Tillery blasted Herbert while he was clearly in the white of the sideline.

As the dirty hit happened, Crosby threw up his hands in frustration, as the hit was clearly a 15-yard penalty, and would ultimately lead to a disqualification.

An absolute dirty hit by Jerry Tillery on Justin Herbert… He gets ejected for it. Even Maxx Crosby, his own teammate, was frustrated by that. pic.twitter.com/HGg983hENP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 1, 2023

After Jerry Tillery was ejected by officials, the Chargers scored to take a 17-7 lead against the Raiders in Week 4.

One of the ironies of this play is that Tillery is a former first-round pick of the Chargers and played with Justin Herbert for two-plus seasons. The team took the DT out of Notre Dame No. 28 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In Tillery’s first three seasons and seven games with LA, he played 54 games, starting 29 with 98 tackles and 10.5 sacks. Those stats were not what the Chargers were looking for out of a first-round draft pick, and the team waived Tillery after Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Just four days later, the Raiders claimed Tillery off waiver, and he played in Week 11. In 11 games for Las Vegas, Tillery has started six with seven tackles and 1.0 sacks.

After the dirty hit on Herbert and subsequent ejection, the NFL will now review the tape to see if a fine or suspension will follow.