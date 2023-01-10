By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Josh Jacobs was one of the few bright spots on a massively disappointing Las Vegas Raiders team in the 2022 NFL season. Jacobs, on many occasions, looked like the only one capable of leading the Raiders on the field, but he could potentially be taking his talents somewhere else.

However, Josh Jacobs, who is about to hit the free-agent market at the end of the 2022 NFL season, said that he still desires to stay in Sin City and play for the Raiders, provided that he gets an acceptable offer on the table, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“For me, it’s got to make sense,” he said, referencing a potential new contract, meaning, dollars and cents.

“But this is obviously where I want to be. Coming in, I remember sitting down with [defensive end] Maxx [Crosby] and all these guys and talking about the Raiders organization and the culture and wanting to be part of the change. I still feel that way so, hopefully, I’ll be back.”

The Raiders should want to have Josh Jacobs back, especially after the season he just had. In 2022, Jacobs led the NFL with a career-high 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 rushing attempts across 17 games. At 24 years old (turning 25 in February), Josh Jacobs’ prime years could still be ahead of him, and the Raiders can continue benefiting from the greatness of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star by signing him to a huge extension deal. Jacobs is expected to attract a ton of attention in free agency if the Raiders failed to secure his services via extension.