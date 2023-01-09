By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler have reportedly had contract extension discussions with star RB Josh Jacobs, per Tashan Reed. Reed also reports that McDaniels said things will play out “in due time” but hopes that Jacobs will return to Las Vegas.

Jacobs took the league by storm this past season. Despite the Raiders’ overall struggles, Josh Jacobs continued to perform at a high level.

The 24-year old rushed for 1,653 yards to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns. His rushing yard mark was the highest of his career, while Jacob’s 12 rushing TDs tied his previous career high.

His status in Las Vegas is unclear at the moment ahead of free agency. But there may be reason for optimism given the way in which he previously defended Josh McDaniels.

“Nah, it takes losing your captains to lose the locker room,” Josh Jacobs said in response to reports of McDaniels losing the locker room. “Obviously, a couple guys say things here and there but it’s like, ‘You don’t play that much,’ so it’s like, do it matter? But when you lose the guys, that’s when you lose the locker room. And he definitely hasn’t lost the guys yet.”

One route the Raiders could take if an extension fails to come to fruition would be to place the franchise tag on Jacobs, per Tashan Reed. But an extension would still be the preferred course of action for Las Vegas.

We will continue to provide updates on Josh Jacobs as they are made available.