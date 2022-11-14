Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Derek Carr’s emotional press conference left many questioning the chemistry in the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room. Carr opened his press conference by admitting that he’s pissed off. He later hinted that some players may not be giving their full effort.

“I’m sorry for being emotional,” Carr said following the Raiders’ home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. “I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice, what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. … I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place, and as a leader that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels responded to Carr’s eye-opening comments on the Raiders, per Vic Tafur.

“I don’t have any issue with the effort (of the players),” McDaniels said.

The Raiders have stumbled to a 2-7 record this season. Las Vegas entered 2022 with high expectations for the season after adding star wide receiver Davante Adams. But things have clearly not panned out. As a result, McDaniels has faced questions about his job security. Some fans have even called for Derek Carr’s job as QB1.

It will be interesting to see if anyone else in the Raiders’ organization responds to Carr’s statement. Insinuating that some players are not giving their full effort could certainly rub teammates the wrong way.