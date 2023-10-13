The Las Vegas Raiders managed to sneak past the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 with a victory to push their record on the year to 2-3, and they will hope to carry that momentum over into Week 6 when they take on the New England Patriots. Josh McDaniels' latest injury update on starting cornerback Nate Hobbs, though, will likely make Raiders fans a bit concerned heading into this one.

Hobbs missed the Raiders past two games with an ankle injury, and while they managed to pick up the win over the Green Bay Packers without him, they obviously would like to see him return to the field. Unfortunately, McDaniels' latest update on Hobbs' status doesn't appear to be good news, and it looks like the talented corner could be set to miss his third straight game.

Via Paul Gutierrez:

“Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, on CB Nate Hobbs, who has missed his last two games with an injured ankle: ‘I don't think Nate's going to turn the corner just yet.'”

Who will Josh McDaniels have fill in for Nate Hobbs if he's unable to play in Week 6?

This is a drill the Raiders are becoming used to with Hobbs, so if he ends up not being able to go in Week 6, Las Vegas should be able to game plan around his absence. Marcus Peters will fill the top cornerback role, and the Raiders will be hoping Jakorian Bennett. who also missed the team's win over the Packers, will be able to go in this one. Hobbs' loss stings, but against New England's putrid offense, Vegas should be able to find a way to come out of this game with a win.