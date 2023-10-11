The New England Patriots have been blown out in back-to-back games in embarrassing fashion, and that has raised a lot of questions about Mac Jones' future as the starting quarterback of this team. Despite those questions, all signs have pointed to Jones being the starter under center again for the Patriots in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Bill Belichick recently confirmed that would be the case.

Via Phil Perry:

“Asked if Mac Jones will be starting Sunday, Bill Belichick says, ‘Yeah, we're not making any changes.'”

While the Patriots past two losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints haven't solely been Jones' fault, it's safe to say that he hasn't looked great under center. Belichick pulled Jones early in both losses, sparking speculation that he could opt to turn to Bailey Zappe under center just like he did last season when Jones was struggling.

However, it doesn't look like New England is ready to give up on Jones just yet, and they will be starting him under center once again as they head out to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. After two humiliating losses, though, this may be Jones' last chance to prove that he is the Pats quarterback of the future, or else he could find a permanent spot on the bench moving forward.

If Jones struggles, though, these rumors aren't going to go away, which is precisely what everyone in New England doesn't want. Hopefully Jones will be able to make Belichick look like a genius for sticking with him, but after two awful losses, it's tough to truly feel like that will be the case. Desperation brings out the best in players sometimes, so maybe that can help Jones get back on track in Week 6.