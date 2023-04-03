Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy during free agency. It began with Jimmy Garoppolo coming on board as well as Jakobi Meyers. Then Darren Waller left town via a trade with the New York Giants, and head coach Josh McDaniels has a lot of work to do after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

However, the Raiders need to address the defense if they want to compete in a division that includes Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Nonetheless, McDaniels knows that is going to take time, and it will likely come from the draft (h/t Tashan Reed of The Athletic).

“We can’t think that free agency is going to fix all our issues. Our issues are going to get fixed in the draft. And that, ultimately, is going to take a little time. It may take more than one draft. And, likely, it does. We drafted (Matthew) Butler and (Neil) Farrell Jr. last year and, hopefully, we can get those guys to improve and play a bigger role this year than they did last year, and this year we have a lot of picks and that’s the way the team’s going to improve. It isn’t going to be through free agency. And, historically, that hasn’t worked for anybody and it’s certainly not going to be our philosophy.”

So, if you’re waiting for the Raiders to make a defensive splash in free agency, think again. The Raiders have the 7th overall pick in the NFL Draft, although a lot of analysts have projected a quarterback to land there to eventually take over as the starter.

It’s going to take time, but McDaniels might not have much time in Las Vegas if they don’t improve quickly.