On day one of NFL free agency, Joe Schoen and the New York Giants made a major move by signing linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year deal. On day two of free agency, the Giants made another major move, but it didn’t come through a signing. Instead, to the shock of many, they traded for Las Vegas Raiders star tight end, Darren Waller.

In order to obtain Darren Waller, the Giants sent the Raiders a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The pick that was sent to the Raiders was in fact the pick that the Giants received when they traded away wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the addition of Waller, the Giants add one of the NFL’s more versatile pass catchers. When healthy, he is a dominant vertical threat that can test any secondary that he lines up against. He now joins a New York offense that has been on the search for just that.

Since the Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, the team has attacked the offseason in a big way. This includes giving quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year extension and using the franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley.

It appears that coach of the year Brian Daboll, and the rest of the organization liked what they saw from the team in 2022. After defying all expectations and making a playoff run, this Giants core appears set to have a major outing in 2023. If Darren Waller can stay healthy, this upcoming season could be the team’s best in recent years.

With the addition of Darren Waller, here are two bold predictions for the Giants in 2023

2. Saquon Barkley takes yet another leap with the addition of Waller

In recent years, the Giants offense has lacked elite talent down the field. Due to both injuries, and a lack of production, pass catchers have underperformed for this team. In turn, running back Saquon Barkley has often been relied on to produce at a heavy rate.

In 2022, two years removed from a torn ACL, Barkley looked to find his footing once again. He finished the season recording 1,312 rushing yards, the most of his NFL career. He also added 10 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he was targeted 76 times, the second most of his career. In total, he recorded 57 receptions for 338 receiving yards.

Even while being the focal point of the Giants offense, Barkley was able to have a major season in 2022. Now with the arrival of Darren Waller, opposing defenses will be forced to take some of the attention off of Barkley. In turn, he could play at an even higher level in 2023.

1. Darren Waller is a go-to weapon for Daniel Jones

Although Darren Waller was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft, he didn’t undergo his breakout campaign until 2019. But in the four seasons, he has become one of the NFL’s most dominant tight ends.

Over the past four seasons, Waller has appeared in 52 total games. During this stretch, he has recorded 292 receptions, 3,394 receiving yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns.

Darren Waller has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but when healthy he has still found success. In 2022, he was limited to just nine games while dealing with a hamstring injury. He finished the season recording just 28 receptions for 388 receiving yards and three touchdowns. These were his worst numbers since joining the Raiders in 2018.

But even amid injury troubles, Waller still produced when healthy. With his size, and overall ability to catch anything thrown in his direction, he was a mismatch for opposing secondaries.

Daniel Jones has shown throughout his career that he can push the ball down the field. With Waller joining the offense, he now has a pass catcher that can do this with ease. If Waller can stay healthy, and stay on the field, Jones could target the tight end early and often.

In 2022, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was a true threat, specifically in the red zone. Now Waller, who is a developed pass catcher, will likely step into that lead role. This could give Jones a consistent safety blanket all over the field.

Even with the addition of Waller, the Giants could still look to add another wide receiver to the mix. Whether it be through free agency, or with one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL draft, another pass catcher could be added to the offense. If that is the case, Jones could have even more weapons to use. If that is the case, both Waller and Jones could produce solid campaigns next season.