Jimmy Garoppolo’s signing was officially announced by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, and although he’s a veteran of the NFL, he knows nothing is a given in professional football.

“I’m coming with the mindset that I need to earn everything — I don’t want to be given any ‘You’re the franchise guy,’ or whatever,” Garoppolo explained, according to ESPN. “I want to come in and earn it. I think it will come through hard work, working with the teammates, being in the facility. All those little things will play a role. But yeah, I don’t want to be given anything; I want to earn it.”

Jimmy G spent the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being acquired in a 2017 trade deadline deal, and he knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

“Just because I’m the quarterback, I’m not the leader because of that. I want to be the leader because guys respect me and believe in me. I think it will happen naturally. I don’t want to force anything, be inauthentic. I just want to be myself and it’s done me well in the past.”

The 31-year-old has a career regular-season record of 40-17, and has passed for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns to 42 interceptions in 74 games, according to ESPN. He also went 4-2 in seven playoff games, including marching the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Although he’s made it to the dance once, he knows he has more to prove.

“I’m trying to win a Super Bowl,” said Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo. “I know every player says that when they come up to their first press conference, but that’s my goal — get a ring, get the Silver and Black back to where it should be. I know it’s not an easy process. I’ve been through it…But it will be worth it.”