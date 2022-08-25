Raiders face shocking decision with 2021 1st-round pick

Yet another high-value draft pick could see his time with the Las Vegas Raiders cut disastrously short.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood has tumbled down the depth chart at right tackle and is at risk of being traded or cut. If he remains in Las Vegas, the former University of Alabama standout is likely to be moved inside to guard full-time.

The 17th pick overall in last year’s draft has fallen behind in the running at right tackle, and people with knowledge of the Raiders’ thinking suggest all options are on the table on how to proceed with the former Alabama standout. Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him or cutting him.

Leatherwood started the first four games of his rookie season at right tackle, his planned position when Las Vegas selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft. He was moved inside to guard after struggling on the outside, but didn’t fare much better on the interior offensive line despite starting 13 games.

In March, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels—neither of whom were with the team when Leatherwood was drafted—indicated they weren’t worried what position he ultimately plays.

“We’re not going to pigeonhole him by saying he’s this or he’s that,” Ziegler said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We’re going to let him create an opportunity for himself. We’ll be excited to be able to work with him.”

Leatherwood’s ongoing labors to cement himself as a starting-quality offensive lineman come on the heels of Las Vegas’ other recent first-round picks also failing to live up tp expectations.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette, both first-rounders in 2020, were released in wake of troubling off-field incidents. The Raiders also declined fourth-year options on running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram, two of their three first-round picks in 2019.