The Las Vegas Raiders have high hopes for the future under new head coach Antonio Pierce. Players rallied around Pierce as an interim head coach and it became clear that he should be the team's next head coach. However, a panel of ESPN experts is not optimistic about what the future holds for the Raiders.

Today ESPN released a future power rankings piece that aims to project how well each NFL team is positioned to succeed in the future. Unfortunately, the Raiders came in last place in the ranking.

The ranking, which features opinions from multiple NFL experts, measures the following four categories to create an overall score:

Overall roster (minus QB)

QB

Coaching

Front office

Las Vegas was ranked as having the second worst overall roster (31st) and the worst QB situation (32nd) in the NFL. Their coaching was ranked 29th and front office 28th.

The QB position is likely the biggest reason why the Raiders fell to the bottom of ESPN's ranking.

“The Raiders needed a franchise QB to build around, and they tried desperately to get into position in the draft to select one,” Louis Riddick said. “Simply put, they have no chance for sustained success in the AFC West — or the conference as a whole — without a franchise passer.”

Why Raiders fans should have optimism for the future

There are plenty of reasons why Raiders fans should be excited for the future.

The Raiders feel like they're a QB away from being at least a frisky team in the AFC.

“They're probably in the quarterback market next spring but should be well positioned to either draft one or find one in free agency,” Dan Graziano said.

Las Vegas will roll with journeyman Gardner Minshew and second-year QB Aidan O'Connell in 2024. This puts the Raiders in the awkward position of having two QBs who are both excellent backup options, but no legit starter.

The Raiders may not fall flat on their faces in 2024, but without a franchise QB their future prospects will always be murky.

Graziano also mentioned that general manager Tom Telesco has a track record of building strong rosters.

“New GM Tom Telesco built and maintained consistently strong rosters during his time with the Chargers,” Graziano added, “which bodes well for Las Vegas.”

The Raiders are also blessed with a handful of talented players to build around. Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins are both excellent defensive players who can disrupt opposing QBs. They also have young talent on offense including dynamic tight end Brock Bowers, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, and running back Zamir White.

We will get our first glimpses of Bowers and Powers-Johnson in just a few weeks once the preseason begins.