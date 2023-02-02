Both Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa have solidified themselves as two of the best pass rushers in the NFL. But following Crosby’s recent comments about Bosa, the two likely won’t be meeting off the field anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on the podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys, Maxx Crosby spoke about Bosa. In particular, he acknowledged how Bosa reacted when the Chargers took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Both during, and following the game, Joey Bosa did not hold back with his criticism of the referees. In turn, Crosby was sure not to hold back in his analysis of the Chargers edge rusher.

“A couple games ago, when fu–ing dude had a meltdown, and blaming the refs, I see dudes blaming the refs, “Oh, fu–ing o-lineman hold all the time refs don’t call it” like I’ll never be that guy,” stated Crosby.

He then added, “S–t like that is so weak to me. Like, you’re going to get held. Like, I know. I get held all the time, bro. You watch the Rams last drive against us, bro< i was getting literally tackled. But I’m not going to go and double down and look like a little fu–ing crybaby, you know what I mean. That’s not me.”

Joey Bosa will likely not take kindly to the comments made by Crosby. It is worth noting that during the Chargers game, those around the NFL noted how Bosa reacted on the field.

With both young pass rushers playing in the AFC West, they will see each other several times next season. This could very well be a talking point when they face off next.