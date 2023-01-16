Los Angeles Chargers’ star defender Joey Bosa didn’t hold back following LA’s collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars during Wild Card Weekend. Bosa sounded off in NSFW fashion on the officiating from the game, via a clip posted by Mike Freeman.

“I think there just needs to be more accountability on — I mean, if I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine,” Bosa said. “But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to — they’re probably back in the locker room after the game, like, ‘Ha, got that a**hole. You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.’I guarantee you that’s what they’re f*cking talking about in the back.”

Joey Bosa then finished off his rant by saying the referees had a “power trip.”

“Whatever, power trip. I’m sick of those f*cking people.”

Bosa had previously dropped an NSFW statement in reference to why the Chargers lost, stating that they “f*cking blew it in the second half.” But this latest statement was clearly directed elsewhere.

In the end, the Chargers struggled after jumping out to a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars. Joey Bosa and the defense lost their hold on the game and the offense labored after a strong start.

The Chargers will have a long offseason following their collapse. Bosa and LA cannot blame this defeat on the officiating. However, he was likely just venting. Nevertheless, Joey Bosa is destined to receive a fine of some sort as a result of his NSFW rant.