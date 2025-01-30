The Las Vegas Raiders continue their quest of coaching hires, bringing back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, after his previous three seasons with the organization. Head coach Pete Carroll's transition will take another positive turn, with familiarity returning to the defense.

The Raiders are working on a deal to bring Graham back as defensive coordinator, per league source, via Josina Anderson on X, formerly Twitter.

Graham's impending return has sparked joy amongst fans, as he had a ton of success with his scheme last season in Las Vegas.

“Getting Patrick Graham back gives both parties the best chance for success. Players are familiar with the system and they can make progress with a few more pieces and some better injury luck,” per Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

This comes at a perfect time for the Raiders as Carroll gets ready for an exhilarating first season at the helm.

Raiders' Pete Carroll putting the right staff in place

Raiders fans are ecstatic for the return of their beloved defensive coordinator in Graham. It didn't take long on Wednesday before social media lit up in the wake of the news.

Carroll gets a massive addition to his coaching staff for 2025. This also paves the way for the veteran coaches to collaborate on potential draft and free agent strategies over the offseason.

The team will continue to search for a quarterback, as well as a suitable offensive coordinator.