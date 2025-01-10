There had been rumors that NFL teams reached out to Bill Belichick to see if he would consider leaving North Carolina football and coaching the big leagues again. One of those people who reportedly reached out to Belichick was Tom Brady, who is a part of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group.

Though the rumors of Brady asking Belichick to coach the Raiders may have been false, there was still a phone call between the two, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Someone put out a report, one of my buddies in the insider game put out that Bill Belichick had a conversation with Tom Brady, he did, I found out he did, guess what it was about? What do the Raiders need to do, how do we fix this? How does this process go? What should I be looking for in my head coach? Why not ask the greatest coach of all-time if you’re Tom Brady,” Russini said. “So yes a conversation happened, was the conversation specific to Bill Belichick leaving the University of North Carolina football program to be the head coach of the Vegas Raiders, no. That is how it was explained to me. It was also explained that Bill wants to be where he is.”

Brady and Belichick have major respect for each other after being together for so long as player and coach on the New England Patriots. They also had a lot of success with each other, and it's no surprise that Brady called Belichick for advice.

Bill Belichick doesn't plan on returning to NFL

When the rumors of Bill Belichick getting contacted by NFL teams about coaching came out, he quickly shut down thoughts of returning, as he's committed to North Carolina football.

“Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL, per sources. I’m told his sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina, as he continues building the Tar Heels’ future. He’s recruiting today in New Jersey,” Dianna Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Belichick is known as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, and it may have been a shock to many that he did not land a job after parting ways with the Patriots. Belichick will now have the chance to turn North Carolina around, and it'll be interesting to see if he can have success on the college level, similar to how he did in the NFL.