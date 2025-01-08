There had been rumblings that teams have reached out to North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick to gauge his interest in returning to the NFL. As of now, it looks like those talks should cool down, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL, per sources. I’m told his sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina, as he continues building the Tar Heels’ future. He’s recruiting today in New Jersey,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the people who reportedly reached out to Belichick was Tom Brady, who is now a part of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group and they recently fired Antonio Pierce. It doesn't look like there will be a reunion between former coach and player anytime soon.