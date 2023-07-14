Former Raiders Super Bowl champion Joe Campbell unfortunately passed away while going on a hike. He was 68 years old.

It's likely the former defensive end “suffered a cardiac incident” while on a hike in Florida, according to Campbell's brother. Campbell was previously in a severe biking accident in 2007 which left him in a coma for six months, per David Russell of the New York Post.

Campbell played college football at Maryland where he was a consensus All-American selection in 1976. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the seventh overall pick in the 1977 draft. During his five year career, Campbell played three full seasons for the Saints before being traded to the then Oakland Raiders in 1980. He went on to win the Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1980 in a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2016, Campbell spoke about his Super Bowl win with Kevin Tresolini of Delaware Online.

“I got traded from New Orleans to Oakland and I get to come back to New Orleans to play in the Super Bowl against the Eagles,” Campbell said. “This was supposed to happen. I got traded from New Orleans, I came back to New Orleans and I played against the team I grew up with. I’m happy to have just been in the Super Bowl, to be part of that history.”

Campbell finished his professional career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1981.

The Raiders released a statement following Campbell's death on their official Twitter page.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Joe Campbell, who played in 13 games over two seasons with the Silver and Black. Acquired during the 1980 season, Campbell played defensive line for the Raiders' Super Bowl XV championship team … The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time.”