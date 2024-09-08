Tom Brady's partial ownership with the Las Vegas Raiders has taken a positive turn. While there have been previous concerns over whether or not Brady could make any progress with the NFL on getting his bid approved, it finally seems like a real possibility. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brady's bid for a 10% stake is on its way to approval. It could be sometime in October, or by the December labor seminar and Special League Meeting.

FOX slid Brady a groundbreaking $375 million, 10-year deal to join their broadcasting team. The former New England Patriots quarterback is set to make his official debut on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys for their Week 1 matchup. Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will be going back and forth for the contest, as it's expected that many fans will be watching and listening to see how the Hall of Fame quarterback does with the commentary.

Tom Brady has restrictions as a broadcaster

As Brady awaits his bid's approval from the league, he's not permitted to have the same access as other broadcasters and fellow panelists. At least for this season, he can't go into another team's locker room or facility, watch practices, or be a part of broadcast production meetings. If he does wind up purchasing a piece of the Raiders, these restrictions will stay in place.

That said, none of this should hinder his broadcasting career. He can still broadcast games, and that includes the Raiders. It will all come down to how much fun the seven-time Super Bowl champion is having with the craft, but it could be the start of something special on the entertainment front even if he does own a small portion of an NFL franchise.

It will be interesting to see how it all works out for the greatest QB in NFL history. It goes without saying that his TV presence on Sundays will boost ratings, and he will offer arguably the most credible expertise we've ever seen during games. It remains to be seen just how he will impact the season. As he's done so many times in his illustrious career, Brady is prepared to stand toe-to-toe with the challenge. No matter what his ownership future holds.

The Browns and Cowboys kick things off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.