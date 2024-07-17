Davante Adams remains one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL. But unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders superstar, other wideouts are surpassing him because they are in more favorable situations.

On the latest position rankings from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Adams comes in fifth. Justin Jefferson, Tyrek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb are ranked over him. Those are all understandable names to have over him but it ends a great stretch of being in the top three for three straight seasons.

Adams was ranked second only to Jefferson last season and was in the top spot in the two prior seasons. He has posted at least 1,000 receiving yards, 100 catches and eight touchdown catches in each season and hasn’t missed much time. So, what gives? The fact that he has played with so many different quarterbacks over the past few years — some of them quite bad — has allowed other wideouts to post better numbers and pass him.

Fowler writes the following: “The drop to No. 5 isn't all his fault. Adams has played with five different starting quarterbacks since joining Las Vegas via trade in 2022, as multiple voters pointed out…‘He's still a blue-chipper,’ an NFL personnel evaluator said. ‘Still can win on the outside and get you tough yards. But you wonder what you're getting from him next year with the quarterback situation unsettled.’”

One offensive coach for an AFC team told Fowler that Adams is “still really good” but that his play slipped a little bit, as it looked like he was “playing through a few nicks and bruises” by the end of the season. Adams is still in the top five but falling multiple spots is unfortunate.

Jets trade rumors swirl around Raiders' Davante Adams

Adams, for the time being, is not going to be traded to the New York Jets. Although things could change once the season gets going, he seems to be stuck with the Raiders despite the entire football world speculating a trade.

Aaron Rodgers hinting at playing with Adams again led to lots of speculation that a trade was in the works. Just about any former Green Bay Packers player will be linked to the Jets at some point, though Adams' deep connection with Rodgers means being linked even more. He would be a major upgrade for the Jets, teaming up with Garrett Wilson — an honorable mention on ESPN's list — and Rodgers on what would be a very solid core to build further around.

Of course, for now, Adams isn’t going anywhere. He came to Vegas to team up with his former college teammate, Derek Carr, but that renewed partnership lasted just a season. Adams is surely looking to move on to another team as soon as possible.

It’s tough to gauge how much of Adams' poor surroundings or injuries should tank his stock. Being 31 years old will certainly lead to questions of how much more time in the NFL he has left but he’s still a supreme talent. He probably already peaked on the ESPN ranking but it was a spectacular peak.