Will Davante Adams be traded to the New York Jets? The move has been speculated since Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers. But it will not be happening any time soon, if at all.

The Las Vegas Raiders still have Adams around and he's one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The team is going nowhere, so trading him is obviously going to be seen as a move they should make. Rodgers dumped fuel onto the fire when he said that he couldn’t want to play with Adams again, leading to speculation that the Jets were about to pull off a huge trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on his podcast (at the 8:15 mark) that Adams is not coming to New York right now. If it does happen, it’s not going to happen before the 2024 season.

“Not happening. Not happening, really,” Schefter said. “We could talk about this, it's fun, it’s interesting. I don’t know whether Aaron Rodgers was referring to playing golf again with Davante Adams or playing on a football team with Davante Adams. Now if it’s playing on a football team, I don’t really know or see the path to that happening right now.

“Could the Raiders season open, could they struggle, lose games, be knocked out of playoff contention and then look to deal Davante Adams before the trade deadline in late October, early November? Yes, sure, that could happen,” the ESPN insider continued. “Not likely, but it could happen. Are they trading him now to the Jets? No. Are they trading him this summer to the Jets? Not expected. I reached out to one person yesterday about this. I’m like, ‘Anything to this?’ They sent back a text that said, ‘No chance.’”

Davante Adams trade rumors rumble amid link to Jets

The Jets certainly want to win with Rodgers leading the way and forming a wide receiver tandem of Adams and Garrett Wilson would be formidable. New York fast-tracking chemistry by getting the player who arguably played the most in sync with Rodgers would be very helpful after Rodgers missed all of last season. Even after missing a few years together, the Rodgers-Adams connection should be tight.

The Raiders, of course, aren’t looking to trade Adams right now. That should change when the season comes around and Las Vegas is one of the worst teams in the league but, with training camp just about to get started, rushing a trade doesn’t seem likely to happen.

Of all the Pakcers reunions Rodgers had had on the Jets, this one would be the best by far. Teaming up with Adams again would be legitimately great for him as he continues to age and become more brittle. But the Raiders will surely drive a hard bargain in trade talks.

Adams has been linked to the Jets consistently ever since Rodgers' cryptic words and this saga (or non-saga) isn’t going to stop until after the trade deadline. And then it will get picked up again in the offseason just a few months later. Yay!