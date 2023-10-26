The Las Vegas Raiders have been a pleasant surprise to start the 2023 season. They're firmly in the playoff mix at 3-4 and currently find themselves in second place in the vaunted AFC West. Though their point differential is nothing to write home about (-49), they still are only one game back from a playoff spot. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Raiders could look at themselves as either buyers or sellers.

If they were to buy, adding to their pass rush would be the utmost priority. Maxx Crosby is exceptional, but he can't do it by himself. Crosby has 6.5 sacks in seven games this season; the rest of the Raiders team has 8.5. Two of those sacks have come from defensive backs, so Crosby has as many sacks as everybody else on the team whose job entails making plays in the backfield.

If the Raiders buy, that's what they'll likely chase in the trade market. If they sell, there are players on their roster who aren't getting the playing time they'd like, specifically wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders may not be able to satisfy both needs with one trade, but what should they prioritize?

Trade: Las Vegas Raiders trade Hunter Renfrow to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick

Why the Raiders do it

Hunter Renfrow simply isn't playing for the Raiders. Renfrow has played in at least 50% of the Raiders' snaps in only two games this season and hasn't accomplished that feat since Week 3. Last season, Renfrow hit that mark in each of the first seven games he played. And of course, the year prior, Renfrow caught 103 balls for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The timeline regarding Hunter Renfrow's falling out with the Raiders is odd. The Raiders extended Renfrow after hiring Josh McDaniels as their head coach. It would've been safe to assume that Renfrow would make for a great fit in McDaniels' offensive system after how successful slot receivers like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola, among others, were in that system (of course, it helps to have Tom Brady throwing them the ball).

However, it's never clicked with Renfrow with McDaniels, and now he doesn't play.

Tre Tucker, the Raiders' rookie third-round wide receiver they selected out of the University of Cincinnati (with a pick acquired via the Darren Waller trade to the New York Giants) has taken Renfrow's spot in the Raiders' lineup next to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.

Part of what has made a Renfrow trade difficult is the contract extension the Raiders gave him. Renfrow has a $13 million cap hit this season that most teams would prefer not to pay or can't pay. The Raiders can get out of his contract in the offseason but would do so without getting any draft pick compensation in return. If they're likely going to do that anyway, they might as well get any type of draft pick they can get.

Why the Ravens do it

The Ravens did a great job overhauling their wide receiver core in the offseason.

A year ago around this time, they were relying on Demarcus Robinson to be their No. 1 wide receiver after injuries ravaged to their receiver room. Not only did they upgrade at the top of the position group by the drafting of Zay Flowers, but they also added depth in Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor.

Flowers has already broken out as a rising star receiver. Beckham Jr., Agholor, and Rashod Bateman, however, have been up and down. Of those three, only Agholor has posted a yards-per-route run rate above 1.5, according to playerprofiler.com

The Ravens could use another receiver who can own the short and intermediate area of the field and give Lamar Jackson a real chain-mover. Renfrow is that guy, and he could be had for cheap. This would be a home run for the Ravens and would make their offense even more dynamic.