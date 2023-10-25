Ever since Josh McDaniels took over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Hunter Renfrow has been phased out of the offense. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, both the Raiders and Renfrow want a divorce.

Las Vegas is eager to trade Renfrow in part because of his relationship with McDaniels. Coach nor player has been seeing eye-to-eye, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Both sides are now working to mutually separate.

Renfrow's name popped up in trade rumors prior to the season beginning. After a breakout 2021, the wide receiver seemed to fall off the map last season. However, Renfrow's contract put a wrench in those trade plans. Signed through 2025, there is an out in Renfrow's contract after the 2024 season.

Those contractual problems will remain in the way, but Las Vegas seems more susceptible to making a deal. With the relationship between Renfrow and McDaniels already torn, it seems as if a split is inevitable.

Hunter Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Josh McDaniels was hired as the Raiders head coach in 2022. Since then, Renfrow has caught 44 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. There has clearly been a disconnect in the offense.

The Raiders have traded for Davante Adams and signed Jakobi Meyers. They also have Josh Jacobs catching passes out of the backfield and rookie Michael Mayer getting touches. Renfrow simply doesn't have a role anymore in Las Vegas' offense. On top of his faltering relationship with McDaniels, Renfrow doesn't seem like he will be with the Raiders much longer.