Rams coach Sean McVay spoke fondly of his past and current quarterbacks

It was a unique homecoming situation for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday night, returning to Detroit to face the Lions for the first time since being traded to the Rams ahead of the 2021 NFL season. But what went under the radar compared to Stafford's homecoming was that of Jared Goff, who was traded to Detroit for Stafford almost as a throw-in, facing his former team and former head coach for the first time. After the game, which was the Lions first postseason win since 1991, Sean McVay had glowing reviews of both quarterbacks.

“I thought they were excellent,” Sean McVay said, per Kory Woods of Michigan Live. “Jared was really efficient. You can see the command that he has. I think there’s a lot made of it, but I’m really happy for him. Obviously, we wanted to come away with the win, but he’s done a great job. I think the grit, the resilience, and the way that he’s done his thing here over the last three years, I’m happy for Jared, and I certainly am appreciative of the four years that we had together.”

Jared Goff finished the game 22-for-27, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown. The former Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford, put up even bigger numbers — 25-for-36, 367 yards, 2 touchdowns — in the 24-23 loss to Detroit.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else as our quarterback other than Matthew Stafford,” McVay shared. “He was outstanding, he was gritty, he was gutsy, he made tough throw after tough throw. The rush was barreling down on him. He stood in there and was dropping dimes all day, and we just came up a little bit short in the red area. But he certainly gave us a chance, and we would’ve never been in this situation without Matthew Stafford’s leadership, his guidance, and his resilience.”

The Rams season may be over, but it was far more successful than anyone anticipated heading into the year. Many expected that the Rams would be one of the worst teams in the league, but Sean McVay turned in a spectacular coaching job, leading Los Angeles to the postseason for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Detroit now moves on, and will host the winner of Monday night's game between Tampa Bay and Philadelphia next Sunday, with an opportunity to advance to the NFC Championship Game for only the second time in franchise history.