Jared Goff and Matthew Staffford were amazing in this NFL Playoffs game.

This NFL Playoffs game seemed like the culmination of more than a decade's worth of storyline. The Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had to give up Jared Goff. Now, the two teams had to go toe-to-toe with one another. It favored the squad from Michigan which alleviated the pain they have been feeling for a little over 32 years. The former Super Bowl champions may have been defeated but it did not keep the two quarterbacks from sharing a moment.

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff shared an embrace after the Lions had won their NFL Playoffs square-off. Both of them had represented both teams well but it was not the Rams' year despite their late-season surge.

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford share a moment postgame (via @NFL)

The Lions-Rams quarterback battle

Stafford could not march toward the end zone as much in this game. But, this does not mean that he was not elite in this matchup. He led the Rams with 25 completions on 36 attempts which got them 367 passing yards. The Lions' defense also could not force an interception under his watch. Aside from the two long-ranged passes in the second quarter, Stafford could only get his squad in field goal range which spelled their doom. Brett Maher would deliver but the points were just not stacking up as much as touchdowns.

Goff, on the other hand, had a similarly difficult time leading the Lions to the end zone. But, he had elite rushers like David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to salvage their plans of moving forward in the NFL Playoffs. Both of them exploded right out of the gate to help Goff finish the job in the first quarter. The Lions quarterback would then be more aggressive in the second period with a pass to Sam LaPorta. Their field goal after halftime from Michael Badgely was all they needed to finish the job off and advance.

These two players had similar situations not just throughout their careers but even in the game. They both held the ball for more or less 30 minutes, sacked more than twice, and even lost more than 34 yards due to penalties. It was Goff's fate to win this round but Stafford will return just like his legendary Super Bowl reawakening.