Matthew Stafford is putting is blood, sweat, and tears into LA's playoff matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams are amid an intense first-round playoff matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions have an early advantage as the second quarter winds down. To make matters worse, veteran Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford was affected by a bloody hand injury after a rough play.

Matthew Stafford endured an untimely injury early in the Rams-Lions game

Stafford suffered a laceration between the second and third knuckles of his right hand, per Jess Morse, MD.

The injury happened after Stafford's hand collided with a defensive player. Hopefully, the veteran QB's wound will safely heal. He remains in the game for Los Angeles toward the end of the second quarter.

Detroit started the game hot and took an early 21-10 lead on the Rams before LA's resilient response. Both team's quarterbacks are battling it out. Stafford threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns near the end of the half. Meanwhile, Jared Golf amassed 191 yards and one score.

The Lions picked up eight more first downs than the Rams, which explains their early advantage. Both team's defenses are competing hard, but LA needs to dig deeper to slow Detroit's offense down.

Matthew Stafford is experiencing discomfort; however, he will not let it stand in the way of his command of the offense. The 35-year-old entered Sunday night's matchup with top-eleven rankings in passing yards and TDs. Moreover, his QBR of 63.5 ranks him sixth in the league.

As the Rams prepare to start the second half, can Stafford and his team rally and advance to the next round of the playoffs?