Matthew Stafford is running it back with the Rams in 2024.

Matthew Stafford is running it back with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 season.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of the QB, confirmed Monday that her husband will play for the franchise again later this year after surprisingly leading them to the playoffs. Stafford is also rooting for the Detroit Lions to win a Super Bowl after they eliminated LA in a nailbiter in the Wild Card Round over the weekend.

Via IG:

“What a season.. and for it to end at ford field ♥️ Already excited for this Rams team next season..and he will be back next year detroit, but until then, go get you one!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

Stafford played well on Sunday, completing 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the signal-caller performed at a respectable level all year, completing 62.6% of his passes for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 picks. Absolutely no one saw the Rams as a playoff team but between Stafford's solid play and the breakout rookie campaign of wideout Puka Nacua, Los Angeles opened some eyes across the league and nearly upset the Lions.

Sunday's game was of course an emotional one for Matthew Stafford and his family. After all, Detroit is where he spent the majority of his career before coming over to the Rams in the Jared Goff trade. Kelly spoke on how Motown has left an everlasting impact on the Stafford family during her Monday podcast.

Via People.com:

“I won’t ever forget walking into that stadium for the first time with my two little daughters in my hands and coming in that tunnel, which will probably be the same tunnel I walk out with the four of my daughters, but I think there’s going to be an overwhelming feeling of just like gratitude and it’s gonna suck because I’m not there to support that team that day,” she explained.

“And that’s not gonna be easy. Because again, I don’t know a city that rallies behind people like Detroit does. I really don’t. I don’t know if there is one. And it’s a hard place not to put all your heart into. It’s gonna be hard.”

The Rams will surely be thrilled to have Matthew Stafford as their QB1 again.