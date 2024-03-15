Quarterbacks are flying off the board in free agency right now as several teams are acquiring backup options for their teams. The Los Angeles Rams join the party on Friday after agreeing to a contract with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Reports indicate it's a one-year deal for the veteran quarterback, according to Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager of The NFL Network. The Rams officially have a backup option for Matthew Stafford.
“The Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal. Following a year with the Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A.”
Jimmy Garoppolo was originally the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, everything fell apart and Garoppolo found himself available in free agency. He finished last season with 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Not the best numbers, but he has the potential to be a high-quality backup for the Rams.
Los Angeles essentially acquires someone who can get the job done in case Matthew Stafford falls to injury. Stafford's missed 10 games in the last to seasons due to injury. But to be fair, eight of those came in the 2022 season. The veteran quarterback had a solid season in 2023, recording 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Regardless, the Rams are preparing for a worst case scenario as they aim to rebuild the roster. Losing Aaron Donald is a huge loss. But with multiple draft picks available, Los Angeles has a chance find a plethora of young talent. But for now, it seems the quarterback situation is locked down.