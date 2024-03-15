The Los Angeles Rams have some unfinished business. After a surprising run to the playoffs, the team is looking to bounce back and try to make it back to the playoffs again and go deeper into the postseason. Because of that, the team is trying to retain the same roster from the 2023 season.
However, the Rams' financial situation is a bit tricky from the deals they made during their run to the Super Bowl. As a result, they've had to move some pieces around to free up some cap space. On that note, the Rams have decided to rework the contract of one of their best offensive lineman, Joe Noteboom (per Jeremy Fowler).
“Earlier this week, the #Rams and OT Joe Noteboom agreed to a reworked deal to lessen his 2024 cap hit of $20M, per sources. New deal includes nearly $7M in guarantees and allows him to earn up to $14M. Noteboom is now healthy and is eyeing a resurgent season.”
Noteboom was part of the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl season as part of Matthew Stafford's protection unit. While he's not a household name even by linemen standards, Noteboom is a solid piece when he's healthy. Unfortunately, he dealt with multiple injuries last season, leading to him missing significant time.
Noteboom and the Rams look to build upon their impressive 2023 season to get back into the Super Bowl. They shattered all expectations last season thanks in large part to Puka Nacua's breakout campaign. Now, the team is hoping that their experience last season will lead to more success in 2024.