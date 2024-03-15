A decade of dominance is complete. Legendary Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is officially ending his storied NFL career. An early retirement has long been expected, but the 32-year-old leaves the league how he entered it– a terrifying force of nature.
Donald was named a First-Team All-Pro for the eighth time last season after totaling 8.0 sacks, 53 combined tackles and 16 tackles for loss. There is no doubt he could still be a coveted anchor for the Rams during the 2024-25 campaign. He is ready to enjoy the fruits of his labor, though.
His teammates are expressing their gratitude, his peers are showing their respect and his rivals are probably breathing a sigh of relief because their chiropractor's bill is likely going to be slashed in half. The NFL world is reacting to this major news.
“Thankful to have been able to watch, learn from, and play alongside one of the best to ever do it,” Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp said of the man he shared a locker room with for seven seasons. “Appreciate you.”
THANK GOD.😂😅🫡
— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
If that’s truly an end to a NFL career, amazing, one of the best to ever do it! Major blessings!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ArddAStMxi
— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2024
One of the best do ever play the position! Congrats on an amazing career bro! https://t.co/qtAVTNeRER
— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2024
One of the best players to ever grace a football field. https://t.co/tNroN3Zu0k
— Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 15, 2024
Aaron Donald has retired. Waive the waiting period and get this man his Gold Jacket THIS YEAR. @AaronDonald97 https://t.co/pjMEaCIPBZ
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 15, 2024
Donald's career had it all. He earned the regular season accolades (three-time Defensive Player of the Year), seized Super Bowl hero status by disrupting quarterback Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' last ditch effort to tie the game in 2022 and spent his entire run with the team that drafted him.
Of course, the Aaron Donald story cannot be accurately told without also mentioning the lowlights, which saw him choke or try to choke multiple opponents and be excessively hostile on occasion. His defensive prowess naturally and wrongly overshadowed those transgressions, but they should not simply be skipped over.
There is no denying, though, that No. 99 is a generational talent who will be compared to the greatest to ever step onto a football field. As noted above, his retirement is not exactly a stunner given all the speculation over the last few years, but it did startle some people. Including Pat McAfee.
"I did not expect this."
—@PatMcAfeeShow reacts to Aaron Donald retiring 👀 pic.twitter.com/wfAqvsyPi3
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 15, 2024
Considering Super Bowl 58 wrapped up over a month ago, Rams fans probably let their guard down a bit. The organization still has time to address the gaping hole Donald's departure will leave on the defensive line, but this first-ballot Hall of Famer cannot be replaced on the field.
No longer will there be a massive security blanket draping over SoFi Stadium. A new era of LA football is now underway.