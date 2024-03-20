Jimmy Garoppolo is starting a new chapter in his career next season as he will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo was with the Las Vegas Raiders last season after spending the previous six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, Garoppolo was in the same division as the Rams, so he went up against them often. He is very familiar with the team.
Going to another team in the same division is always big, even if there was a season in between where Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't in the NFC West. Now, Garoppolo is with the Rams, and he will play against his former team twice a year. Los Angeles had what Garoppolo was looking for.
“I've been going against them for so many years, I knew how good this defense was, the offense can put up points, it was a good situation,” Garoppolo said in a video posted by the Rams. “That was a big part of my decision. I just wanted to find a good situation, good people around, and I think I found it here.”
This past season with the Raiders, Garoppolo finished the season 110-169 through the air in seven games. He threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is obviously no longer in his prime as he is now 32 years old, but he is still a good player to have at the quarterback position for depth.
The Rams are hoping to continue their upward trend next year as they were back in the playoffs this past season after a disappointing campaign the year prior. Los Angeles won a Super Bowl just a few seasons ago, and they are hoping to get back to the mountaintop soon. They fell in the first round against the Detroit Lions on the road this past season.