Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2024 NFL season, with their first game against the Detroit Lions. Coincidentally enough, that game will mark the immediate return of former Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to his former team, as the talented guard signed with the Rams on a three-year contract this offseason.

However, unfortunately, it appears that there is some turbulence on the injury front for Jackson as training camp progresses.

“Sources: Rams starting guard Jonah Jackson, who was spotted on the sidelines today with his left arm in a sling, is expected to miss this preseason due to a bruised scapula, but he has a chance to return for the start of the regular season vs. his former Detroit Lions team,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

A big upgrade

Jackson joined the Rams after four successful seasons in Detroit, including being a big part of the team's run all the way to the NFC Championship Game (and nearly the Super Bowl) a year ago.

Jackson was named a Pro Bowl replacement for his efforts during the 2021-22 season and figures to provide a boost for a Rams offensive line that had some ups and downs a season ago.

Of course, the Rams' offensive line will be tasked with protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is still performing at an elite level well over a decade into his NFL career. Stafford last year helped the Rams overcome a slow start en route to the playoffs, where, coincidentally enough, they ended up playing and losing against the Lions on the road in a thriller of a matchup.

That high-stakes affair sets the table for the opening game of this season, also set to take place in Detroit, and once again on Sunday Night Football.