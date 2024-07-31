The Los Angeles Rams have a lot invested in Cooper Kupp. And teammate Puka Nacua says Kupp will be as good as ever in 2024. So Kupp’s good health status is huge for Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kupp said in an interview on GMFB Overtime that he feels good and has worked hard this offseason,

“The best thing … was just being able to feel healthy and have a full offseason of work, not just for myself in terms of working out and building my body back up but also having that time with Matthew,” Kupp said. “(And) being able to get on the field and work through things together. (The) first few days of camp have been awesome. Things have been clicking and (I'm) looking forward to continue to build on that this year.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp battled through 2023 season

Kupp ended the 2022 season on injured reserve. He went down in Week 10 with a high ankle sprain and later had tightrope-procedure surgery. Then before the 2023 season, he suffered a hamstring injury and missed the first four weeks.

When he returned, the numbers weren’t “Kuppian.” They were modest, for his standards, with 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. That’s a far cry from the 145 catches and 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns he posted in 2021.

Of course, that will likely stand as his career-best year. He was chosen as the AP Offensive Player of the Year and made his first All-Pro team. But the development of Nakua as a rookie means Kupp getting anywhere in the neighborhood of his former self makes the Rams’ offense very scary for opponents.

Just ask Stafford, who seems eager to get out on the field with Kupp and Nacua. He says there’s continuity in the Rams’ receiver room, according to Sports Illustrated.

“In any (position) room it's huge, right?” Stafford said. “In any part of a team, I think it's a great thing. It's one thing to have continuity, it's another thing to have continuity with a bunch of really good players. That's a plus, too. So, (I’m) excited to have all those guys back. Like I said, man, they're pushing each other, they're pushing our team, and that's what makes them great.”

For his career, Kupp has three 90-plus-catch seasons. But he’s only gone over 1,000 yards twice. He has two double-digit touchdown years with the other coming in 2019.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Kupp is still improving.

“I've seen the epitome in a growth mindset from Cooper Kupp,” McVay said. “A guy that understands the work works. There is no such thing as fixed abilities or intelligence. There are all things that can be improved upon with time, dedication, and effort. He models the way every single day.”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Stafford isn’t showing signs of age. He turned in his third Pro Bowl performance last season, throwing for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Perhaps the play of Nacua as a rookie re-energized the veteran.

Also, Stafford benefits from his relationship with McVay, who says honest communication is part of the process.

“I appreciate some of the emotional conversations that everybody has the right intentions, and these things can get contentious, and it never did with him and I,” McVay said. “And that was important. The end goal is to be able to have him here leading the way. And the sooner that we can be able to find what that looks like, the better off we are.”