In what could be a huge blow to the Los Angeles Rams come this upcoming season, their projected starting corner back Derion Kendrick is “feared” to have suffered from a season-ending torn ACL during practice according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He would mention in the post on X, formerly Twitter, that he will “undergo additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis.”

Kendrick was selected with 212th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Los Angeles where he came out of the University of Georgia after starting his career with Clems0n. He would be a part of two national championship teams in his college football career as he was with the Tigers for the first three seasons before going to the Bulldogs since he was dismissed by head coach Dabo Swinney for disciplinary reasons.

Kendrick talsk about the “setbacks” in career

Last season with the Rams, he had 41 solo tackles, 49 total to go along with 10 pass deflections and one interception. Kendrick would go through an arrest last season where he faced a concealed weapon charge back in October of 2023, but he was looking to stand out huge in 2024, even hosting an event at South Pointe High School, where he is an alum, warning children about the mistakes he made according to Michael Burgess of The Herald.

“I had a couple setbacks in my college career,” Kendrick said. “Had a couple legal situations go on that set me back from achieving my draft goals. I wanted to be a first-rounder, but I ended up preventing myself from doing that by decisions I was making off the field. That was the main thing I was trying to get to them was watch who you’re around, watch where you’re going. I always believed in that gut feeling that something is wrong or may go wrong, so just be smart.”

Kendrick needs to use his own words in staying “relentless” with Rams

Even though he talked about not achieving his draft goals, that is in the past as he stayed focus on earning a big role with the Rams. Kendrick would talk about “staying relentless,” especially when “you might have trials at any point in your life.”

“My main thing was just staying relentless,” Kendrick said. “You might have trials at any point in your life, so just stay relentless, keep your head up, keep working. Don’t get too down on yourself when something happens because there’s always sunshine even when the rain comes.”

For the 23-year old defensive back now, he has to stay relentless more than ever as he looks to recover from a possible torn ACL and come back even stronger for 2025. This season on the other hand, the Rams are looking to improve after a 10-7 record which put them second in the NFC West as they start the upcoming slate on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, Sept. 8.