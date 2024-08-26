Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay denounced Jones's request to be dealt after granting linebacker Ernest Jones permission to seek a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. McVay clarified the report surrounding Jones over the weekend.

“We never said that he requested a trade,” said Sean McVay of Ernest Jones, who adds that Jones has been a pro about the situation; per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams alerted Jones that they are open to trading him. He did not request it.

Jones, a third-round pick in 2021, secured a role with the Rams during his rookie season, which ended in beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. He started in the big game, recording seven tackles, one sack, and three QB hits en route to winning the franchise's second championship.

Rams coach Sean McVay names Stetson Bennett QB2 in regular-season opener

Los Angeles concluded its preseason schedule with a 17-15 loss to the Houston Texans last Saturday. However, coach Sean McVay had a special announcement after the loss, naming quarterback Stetson Bennett's status ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season.

With veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suspended for the first two games, Bennett was named QB2 behind backup veteran Matthew Stafford. McVay spoke about Stenson's growth as a quarterback following the Rams' final exhibition game.

“He got a body of work in terms of both of those games going from wire to wire,” McVay said, per Yahoo Sports' Gary Klein. “I think he's done really well in some of the practice settings.

“When you do look at it, you're obviously very fortunate to have Jimmy, that will be coming back on Week 3. But he's done enough that we feel good about him for those first couple weeks.”

The Rams will also begin the season without their starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He'll join Garoppolo in making their season debut in the Rams' Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Obviously, you want those guys to be available,” McVay said. “We anticipate those guys being factors for our football team, and they'll be back in Week 3. But in the meantime, it does give us two extra spots.”

Los Angeles' right tackle Rob Havenstein has been inactive since early in training camp due to an ankle injury. There's no word if he'll be available for Week 1.