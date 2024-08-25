The Los Angeles Rams have given linebacker Ernest Jones IV permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jones is set to be a free agent in 2025 and discussed an extension with the Rams, but there has been “no progress” on a deal. With that in mind, Jones will look for a trade.

This doesn't necessarily mean Jones will get traded as the 2024 season approaches, but it appears Los Angeles could move on from its defensive play caller. The 24-year-old racked up a career-high 145 total tackles last season, with 74 solo and 71 assisted. He also had a career-high 4.5 sacks.

Jones' 145 tackles led the Rams by a wide margin, and his 14 tackles for loss were second on the team behind only Aaron Donald. With Donald retired and now Jones possibly on the move, that would be two big departures on defense for Los Angeles.

Ernest Jones IV's career

The Rams selected Ernest Jones IV in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The linebacker has been a mainstay on the defense ever since, racking up 61 total tackles as a rookie and earning a Super Bowl ring in the process.

Jones has only seen his star rise in the years following the Super Bowl win. He bumped up to 114 tackles in Year 2 and then turned things up a notch even further with his career year in 2023. It's no surprise he wants a new contract after his prolific campaign, but Los Angeles clearly isn't willing to pay him what he wants.

What's next for the Rams?

The Rams took a major step back in 2022 after their Super Bowl win but bounced back last season to make the playoffs again, only to lose in the Wild Card Round. With Aaron Donald moving on, it's a new era for the defense in Los Angeles.

The Rams will surely have a high asking price for their star linebacker, whether that's in the form of draft capital, a possible replacement or even both. Jones is currently joined as a starting linebacker by Byron Young, Christian Rozeboom and 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse. While Verse has plenty of promise, he plays on the outside, while Jones is an inside linebacker who calls the plays. The backup inside linebackers are Jacob Hummel and Troy Reeder.

This will be a fascinating situation to monitor with the start of the 2024 season less than two weeks away. Trading away a defensive leader right now wouldn't be ideal, but if a trade that makes sense presents itself, it seems Los Angeles will likely take it.