Randy Orton has not been seen since May 2022, when he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos on Smackdown. After that match, fans learned that Randy Orton was dealing with a severe back injury and would be out of action for some time. Since then, fans have heard different reports about Orton’s health. Some reports even said that the injury was so bad that WWE feared he might have to retire.

This was devastating to hear, considering how beloved Randy Orton is. Nobody wants to see any superstar suffer an injury severe enough that they may have to retire because of it. Orton still has a ton left in the tank, which would have made this situation all the worse. Orton was having the time of his life teaming with Matt Riddle, and for that to be taken away from him is heartbreaking.

The good news is that the said report didn’t carry much truth to it. Over the last few weeks, photos of Orton have surfaced where he looks happy, healthy and in great shape. Not only that, Jose G Sanz–who makes boots for wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt, and Cody Rhodes–shared on his Instagram story that he and Orton have been in contact. On Sanz’s Instagram story, he said that Orton reached out to him via email recently about the possibility of having boots made for his return.

This is fantastic news considering how nervous fans were that they might never see The Viper compete in the ring ever again a few months ago. Randy Orton has been a regular part of WWE television for over 20 years. Not being able to watch him compete again would have been a tough pill to swallow. This news is exciting for everybody, knowing that Randy Orton may be making his return to WWE very, very soon. The only question is, what will WWE have for Orton when he returns?

At the time of Orton’s injury, he and Matt Riddle were teaming together as RK-Bro. They were the Raw Tag Team Champions before losing a unification match against the Usos. Although they were one of the best and most entertaining tag teams together, WWE could have Randy Orton go back to being a singles competitor.

Orton was reportedly in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship last year. This match was rumored to take place at SummerSlam, but Brock Lesnar stepped in instead due to his injury. I doubt Orton would have been the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, but WWE was planning on putting Orton back in the main event picture.

WWE could revisit this storyline or have Randy Orton and Matt Riddle return as RK-Bro. The only issue is that Riddle is currently suspended for violating WWE’s wellness policy in December. WWE gave him the option to go to rehab or get fired after failing a drug test. I think we all know the option Riddle chose. Because of this, they may have to hold off on an RK-Bro reunion until Riddle is allowed to return.

WWE could swerve the fans and have both superstars return before WrestleMania, only for one to turn on the other. Since their alignment, fans have been anticipating an RK-Bro breakup. Fans adore both Orton and Riddle together, which would make this betrayal hurt even more. This would set up a major match between the two at this year’s WrestleMania. Or, WWE can wait until after WrestleMania for both superstars to return and can run this story later on. Either way, WWE should pull the trigger on this match at some point.

In my opinion, WWE should have RK-Bro join forces again and have another run as a top tag team. After that, when fans least expect it, one of them should turn on the other, leading to one of the most shocking and heartbreaking betrayals in WWE history. It would be too predictable if Orton or Riddle turned on their partner immediately. I think if WWE built up the turn over the next few months, it’d make the moment even better.

This depends on how healthy Randy Orton is and when Matt Riddle will return to the ring. Who knows when both superstars will return? Hopefully, we’ll see them back in a WWE ring soon, but only time will tell.

