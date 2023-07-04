The New York Rangers entered the offseason in an interesting spot after losing to the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chris Drury was tasked with filling multiple holes, mostly to the depth of the team as free agency started on Saturday. The core of the Rangers is set with players like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox locked into long-term contracts.

Due to the cap situation, the 2023-2024 season was always going to be the year in which top draft picks Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere, along with Filip Chytil would be tasked with contributing more in the top six. Previously, those three formed the third line. It is time for them to get the opportunity to play on the top two lines and get significant power play time for the first time in their careers.

With that in mind, Drury signed some veteran players who are good fallback plans. We will hit on the key players to keep in mind, and give an overall grade at the end.

RW Blake Wheeler, one-year $800k

This was the most notable signing for the Rangers in free agency. Wheeler was just bought out from a contract with the Winnipeg Jets, after a season in which his captaincy was revoked. It was an ugly exit for Blake Wheeler with the Jets. However, the Rangers have an established locker room with multiple leaders already. He is expected to be a secondary scorer with the Rangers, not a locker room leader.

At one-year for $800k, this is too good to pass up. Blake Wheeler still getting a good payday from the Jets made this discount possible. He fills a hole at right wing, even if he is on the older side. He put up 55 points in 72 games last season, according to Hockey Reference.

The Rangers get some veteran help on the right wing in Blake Wheeler. Doesn't make them faster, but this is a really cost-effective move to address an area of need. pic.twitter.com/eDVrHIqvuM — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 1, 2023

It would be a surprise if the Rangers did not try Alexis Lafreniere on the right win again, knowing he is stuck behind Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin. It has been attempted in the past, but former Gerard Gallant and Drury butted heads a lot. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette has said that the young players will get their opportunities.

At this salary, Wheeler is a good fit for the third line, but is a good fallback option if Kakko and Lafreniere do not work out.

G Jonathan Quick, one-year, $825k

Jonathan Quick struggled mightily last season, but he played a ton of games as a starter. He will not be asked to do as much behind Igor Shesterkin.

Rangers fans don't like him because of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, but Jonathan Quick makes sense at the salary he signed for. It will likely be less than it would have taken to bring back Jaroslav Halak. Jonathan Quick gets to play for the team he grew up rooting for too.

C Nick Bonino, one-year, $800k

Nick Bonino fits the bill as a defensive fourth line center, which was one of the Rangers' needs. There are some concerns about the Rangers getting older, but in this case, on a team that is ready to win, this is a spot you want an experienced veteran like Nick Bonino.

Nick Bonino is an inexpensive, defensive 4C option. pic.twitter.com/4hcUpRhkC5 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 1, 2023

Drury already referred to Nick Bonino as a fourth-line center, and he will fill that role for a cheap price.

D Erik Gustafsson, one-year, $825k

Erik Gustafsson is a solid signing for a good price, because it does not put all of the pressure on Zac Jones. If Jones wins the battle, then that's fine too. Regardless, both Jones and Gustafsson are puck-moving defenseman that fit well next to Braden Schneider. Gustafsson played very for Laviolette in Washington as well. The Rangers should feel a lot better about their bottom defensive pair. As we know, the top four are set.

Erik Gustafsson was very good under Peter Laviolette in Washington this past year, and he's a very strong fit in a depth role in New York – especially at this cost. pic.twitter.com/rdG3NHKfze — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 1, 2023

F Tyler Pitlick, one-year, $787.5k

The Rangers signed Tyler Pitlick, Riley Nash and Alex Belzille as depth forwards who will battle for the fourth line. I personally believe Pitlick will win the spot next to Bonino and Barlay Goodrow on the fourth line, while the others go to Hartford. Pitlick fits the mold of Tyler Motte, who played the role of a speedy, physical player who can play on the penalty kill.

Final Grade: A

The Quick signing is just fine. However, the Wheeler, Bonino and Gustafsson signings all addressed needs and for good value when it comes to the money. There is nothing to dislike about the depth signings. Drury gets a good grade overall.