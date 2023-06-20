New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette is filling out his coaching staff after officially taking over behind the bench. And his latest addition to the team has a bit of history with the veteran bench boss.

Former New York Islanders captain Mike Peca is expected to join the Rangers, according to Sportnet's Jeff Marek. Peca has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Peca and Laviolette have crossed paths a few times in their careers. Laviolette named Peca captain of the Islanders in 2001-02. Peca remained captain of the team until the 2003-04 season.

In 2006, the two were on opposite sides of the Stanley Cup Final. Peca played for the Edmonton Oilers, the Western Conference champion that season. Laviolette, meanwhile, coached the Carolina Hurricanes.

Finally, the two crossed paths in 2020-21. Laviolette became the head coach of the Washington Capitals. Peca worked with the Capitals in the player development department that season.

Peca played 14 seasons in the NHL. His best career season came in 2001-02. The new Rangers assistant coach scored 25 goals and 60 points in 82 games for an Islanders team that fell in the first round of the playoffs.

Laviolette joined the Rangers officially on June 13. He spent three seasons with the Capitals prior to taking this job. The veteran bench boss is a Stanley Cup champion, defeating Peca's Oilers in 2006.

Laviolette is far from finished filling out his coaching staff this offseason. However, it does seem as if he has found someone he can trust in Peca. Let's see if these two can help take the Rangers to that desired next level.