Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss the remainder of the season with a sports hernia injury. The World Series Most Valuable Player's early end finishes off a disappointing season for the defending champions. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported the end of his season on social media Thursday.

The surgery, which Grant reports will take place on Friday, is on his right side. During the offseason, Seager had the same surgery on his left side. He had the procedure in January and was ready for opening day, so Rangers fans should not be concerned for 2025. Seager played through the injury in the playoffs and hit .318 in the 17 games while playing through the pain.

This season was an injury-filled disaster for the Rangers. Jacob deGrom just made his first start of the season, Max Scherzer was on and off the injured list, and Jon Gray has missed starts as well. Seager's great season ends with a stint of his own on the injured list.

He backed up his second-place finish in the MVP race with another 30-homer season in 2024. Despite only playing 123 games this season, Seager knocked in 74 runs and hit 21 doubles this season. The 10-year, $325 million deal he signed with Texas has paid off in spades for the Rangers.

Rangers fans react to Corey Seager injury news

When the news broke on Thursday, Rangers fans took to social media to support their star shortstop.

@SkippsviewBrett said, “Sad day for baseball.”

@ThatBoyKlink expressed his appreciation for the Rangers' shortstop, “I love that man. He needs to properly take his time to get ready and rest and recover.”

@darktoberfest looked at the positives, “At least he will have a full off-season to heal up this time, and he should be good to go next spring.”

Finally, Michael Bair put his abbreviated season into perspective.

The news came on what was otherwise a great day for the Rangers and their fans. The team's number-two prospect Kumar Rocker made his MLB debut on the mound on Friday. While this season has been a dud, seeing the rookie throw four innings of three-hit ball. He struck out seven Mariners to start a 5-4 Texas win.

The pitching staff is the biggest question going into 2025. deGrom is supposed to be the ace of the staff and should be healthy and recovered from a UCL injury. Max Scherzer is an unrestricted free agent and could be hanging up his cleats after the season. Jack Flaherty and Rocker represent two of the best pitching prospects in the game and should bring the Rangers back to the playoffs.

Bruce Bochy won his fourth World Series with the 2023 team, adding to his own Hall of Fame career. While he is a great manager, he does have the last two teams to miss the playoffs after winning the title on his resume. The 2024 Rangers join the 2011 Giants as two of the most recent champions to miss the dance.

Expect the Rangers to bounce back in 2025 with a new-look pitching staff and a fully healthy Corey Seager.