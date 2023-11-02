Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was quick to credit his teammates for their impressive run to winning the 2023 World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, after the 2021 season, decided to let Corey Seager leave for the Texas Rangers in free agency as they had belief that the options they had in the organization were more than capable of replacing his production. But Seager, despite already being elite in a Dodgers uniform, appears to have only gotten better with the Rangers. Now, all of Seager's hard work has culminated in yet another World Series victory, even earning himself the second World Series MVP honors of his career, which shows just how much of a winning player he actually is.

It's not easy for most professional athletes to rise to the occasion and perform at their best when the pressure is at its highest. But the Rangers shortstop is not like most players. Seager steps up when it matters most, hitting .286 with an OPS of 1.137 to go along with three home runs, six runs batted in, and six runs scored, making him every bit deserving of the greatest individual honors in the World Series stage.

But Corey Seager, being the consummate professional and ultimate teammate that he is, was quick to credit the Rangers team for helping him become just the fourth player in MLB history to win World Series MVP honors twice.

“Just behind this team. It's a resilient group like they were saying. We're just happy to be a part of this team, it's awesome right now,” Seager said in the immediate aftermath of his coronation as World Series MVP. “It's a lot of credit to them. A lot of credit to our ownership. It's truly incredible to have this group behind us. To be world champs now, it's crazy.”

Corey Seager hoists the #WorldSeries MVP trophy for the second time in his career! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/BFqlqQc2QQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

It truly has been a crazy turnaround for the Rangers; they lost 102 games in 2021 and proceeded to win just eight more games the following year, making their run to being World Series champions one of historic proportions. Now, with Corey Seager at the top of his game and the Rangers squad being loaded from top to bottom for the foreseeable future, we may not have seen the best yet from the 2023 World Series champions.