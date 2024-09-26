New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin was cleared for full contact in practice on Thursday after suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, according to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today.

Artemi Panarin was in a regular jersey for Thursday's practice, so no limitations. He was with the non-game group, according to Mercogliano. So, indications are that Panarin will not play in Thursday's preseason game at home against the Boston Bruins. In the grand scheme of things, that is not a big deal at all. Hopefully he will be able to play in one of the three remaining preseason games before the start of the regular season. Judging by video that surfaced from the end of practice, it seems like that is possible.

Expand Tweet

Panarin also told reporters that he is all good and expects to play another preseason game before the regular season, according to Mercogliano.

The Rangers had a few injury updates over the last few days. During the preseason game against the Islanders, Filip Chytil took a gruesome hit, and it looked like he had a lower-body injury that could have been serious, but he ended up returning to practice. The Panarin injury was obviously the most pressing, as he is the Rangers' best forward. Then, defenseman Ryan Lindgren is going to be out for some time with an injury, likely multiple weeks. He is looking for a resurgent season after a down year last year, and he has been an important defenseman next to Adam Fox over the last few years.

Rangers looking to get over the hump with this core of players

The Rangers are one of the best teams in the NHL, and have been over the last three years or so, but have not been able to get over the hump to win the Stanley Cup. It is essentially the same team this year when it comes to the core players, despite rumors about captain Jacob Trouba potentially being traded this offseason. Ultimately, that did not happen.

The one notable move that the Rangers made was to add Reilly Smith, a veteran right winger who figures to slot in on the first line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

If the Rangers do not get over the hump this season, there are likely some changes coming to the roster next summer with some pressing contract situations looming with players like Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere and K'Andre Miller.