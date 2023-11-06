The New York Rangers have gotten off to a great start in the 2023-24 NHL season, but there is one surprise and one disappointment so far.

The New York Rangers have gotten off to a great start to the the 2023-2024 NHL season, as they sit atop the Metropolitan Division with an 8-2-1 record an 17 points. However, there are still some surprises and disappointments so far this season.

The Rangers recently took two big injury blows with former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox going on long-term injured reserve, and Filip Chytil being out for an extended period of time as well. Both were injured in the 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes last Thursday. Igor Shesterkin was also hurt in the game, but it is not seen as one that will take as long to recover as Fox and Chytil.

The Rangers have depended on their youth more this year than they have in past seasons, and so far it has given more positive than negative returns. Veterans like Artemi Panarin have showed up.

For the Rangers to continue their success and potentially win the Metropolitan Division for the first time since the 2014-2015 season, when they won the Presidents' Trophy, they will need Fox and Chytil to come back, and continue to get good performances from players like Artemi Panarin and some of the young players who have gotten off to good starts. However, there is a disappointing player to touch on as well.

Let's get to the Rangers' biggest surprise and biggest disappointment so far in the 2023-2024 NHL season.

Biggest Surprise: F Alexis Lafreniere

Alexis Lafreniere has put up four goals and an assist in 11 games for the Rangers so far this year, playing on the right side as a natural left winger, according to Hockey Reference. Playing on the right side was a massive key for Alexis Lafreniere this year and for his development as a whole, it enables him to not only get top-six minutes, but play on a line with Artemi Panarin.

To start the season, Alexis Lafreniere was on a line with Panarin and Chytil. With Chytil out due to an injury, Vincent Trochek has filled in at center on that line. Regardless, Lafreniere has looked very good when playing on a line with Panarin, even going back to last season. To the dismay of many Rangers fans, former coach Gerard Gallant moved Lafreniere off the line with Panarin and put him back on the left side, relegating him to third line minutes.

Right now, it seems as if new coach Peter Laviolette is committed to letting Lafreniere stay on the right side and play with Panarin, and there is no reason to change that. Panarin and Lafreniere have been the main source of five-on-five offense for the Rangers. The hope is Lafreniere can reach a career-high in point totals in a full season playing on that line.

Rookie Will Cuylle and backup goalie Jonathan Quick are good choices for biggest surprise, but given Lafreniere's demotions from the top six in the past and how important he is to the team's success, he is the biggest surprise this season.

Biggest Disappointment: F Kaapo Kakko

Another high draft pick of the Rangers in Kaapo Kakko had some pretty big expectations coming into this season, but he has only tallied one goal and one assist in 11 games, according to Hockey Reference. Kaapo Kakko came into the year with the chance to stake his claim to a role on the top line alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, it is the biggest opportunity of his career to date.

It is early, but Kaapo Kakko has not produced enough offense compared to his expectations coming into the season. It will likely not be the last chance Kakko gets alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, but Laviolette demoted Kakko to the third line and promoted veteran Blake Wheeler to the first line for Monday's practice, according to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today. That likely indicates that the lineup change will be implemented for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The expectation was for Kakko to be a stabilizing force on the top line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad this season, and while he is a responsible defensive player, the offense has not been there. Kakko's development is too important to fully give up on him this season, but so far this season, he has been the biggest disappointment for the Rangers.